Defending champion Wayzata upsets Edina for return trip to state

Defending state champion Wayzata (10-17-1) returns to defend its title after a 3-1 upset of No. 2-ranked Edina (20-7-1) in Wednesday’s Class 2A, Section 6 championship game at Mariucci Arena.

The Trojans’ Griffin Ness scored 25 seconds into the game and hit the empty net with one second remaining. Goaltender Reid Waszczenko stopped 29 of Edina’s 30 shots, many of those saves coming on great chances.

Edina had beaten Wayzata in three previous meetings this season.