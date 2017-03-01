Quantcast
Defending champion Wayzata upsets Edina for return trip to state

03/01/2017, 11:00pm CST
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune

Griffin Ness scored 25 seconds into the game and hit the empty net with one second remaining.


Wayzata players celebrated with the Trojans' student section after Wednesday night's section final win over Edina (Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune)

Defending state champion Wayzata (10-17-1) returns to defend its title after a 3-1 upset of No. 2-ranked Edina (20-7-1) in Wednesday’s Class 2A, Section 6 championship game at Mariucci Arena.

The Trojans’ Griffin Ness scored 25 seconds into the game and hit the empty net with one second remaining. Goaltender Reid Waszczenko stopped 29 of Edina’s 30 shots, many of those saves coming on great chances.

Edina had beaten Wayzata in three previous meetings this season.


