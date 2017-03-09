Top seed Eden Prairie rallies to 3-1 victory over Wayzata

Nicky Leivermann’s sinking shot from the leftside boards slipped under the glove of Wayzata goalie Reid Waszczenko at 15:31 of the third period, lifting top-seeded Eden Prairie to a 3-1 victory over the defending Class 2A champions and into Friday’s semifinals.

Noah Deraney’s first goal of the season, a slap shot at 10:31 of the third period, ended two-and-a-half periods of frustration for Eden Prairie and tied the game 1-1. Deraney’s rising shot glanced off a Wayzata defender as Eden Prairie fans let loose with a roar that was half cheer, half relief.

Nolan Sullivan added an empty net goal at 16:44 for Eden Prairie.

For two periods, Waszczenko was the best player on the ice in the game’s most important position. The senior, who won just one game during the regular season but was undefeated in section play, stymied Eden Prairie’s potent offense, stopping numerous chances the Eagles had while they were perched on his doorstep.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period when Grant Anderson picked up a puck just inside the Eden Prairie blue line and let rip with a laser-guided wrist shot that sailed over the glove of Eden Prairie goalie Nick Wiencek.

It was one of the few chances Wayzata had in the period as Eden Prairie had possession of the puck for most of the period, putting 12 shots on Waszczenko, who turned them all away.

