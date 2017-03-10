Class 1A semifinal: Hermantown vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 1 p.m.
03/10/2017, 7:30am CST
By Star Tribune
1 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
03/02/2017, 7:15am CST
, By Emilee Wolf, SportsEngine
- Micah Miller assisted on the Thunderhawks first two goals before scoring the winner in the second overtime.
03/02/2017, 7:00am CST
, By Loren Nelson, SportsEngine
- Bradley Golant scored twice in the third period of the Cougars' 3-1 victory over the Panthers.
03/01/2017, 10:30pm CST
, By Ellis Williams, SportsEngine
- Luke Posner opened the scoring with two goals in the second period for the Zephyrs, who never looked back in their 4-1 victory.
03/01/2017, 10:15pm CST
, By Loren Nelson, SportsEngine
- Emphasis on defense pays dividends in the Cardinals' 5-1 victory over the Tigers.
03/01/2017, 8:15pm CST
, By Ellis Williams, SportsEngine
- Riley Bowman notched two goals and Matt Dahlseide had a goal and two assists to lead the Spartans over the Eagles.
03/09/2017, 1:15pm CST
, By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
- Two goals scored 47 seconds apart in the second period helped propel the unseeded Cougars to a 5-2 victory.
03/09/2017, 4:00pm CST
, By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
- Four players scored goals, including two just 38 seconds apart as the Spuds advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.
03/08/2017, 8:15pm CST
, By KENT YOUNGBLOOD, Star Tribune
- Basketball star Lindsay Whalen started as a hockey player, and shares a state tournament tradition with her father.
03/08/2017, 2:00am CST
, By Loren Nelson
- Counting down the best players in this year's field from both classes
03/08/2017, 8:30pm CST
, By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
- Dylan Kolquist scored 42 seconds into the extra session to give the Hawks a 3-2 victory.
