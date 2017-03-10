Quantcast
Moorhead defeats Lakeville South 3-2 to earn shot at first state title

03/10/2017, 8:15pm CST
By LOREN NELSON, Special to the Star Tribune

With goaltender Lance Leonard making 39 saves, the No. 3-seeded Spuds advanced to championship game for the eighth time in school history.


Moorhead goaltender Lance Leonard (30) makes a glove save in the first period. He stopped 39 shots for the game. Photo: Anthony Souffle * anthony.souffle@startribune.com

Carter Randklev scored during a second-period power play,and Kyler Kleven added what proved to be the winning goal in the third period as No. 3 seed Moorhead held on to defeat unseeded Lakeville South 3-2 on Friday in a state Class 2A semifinal at Xcel Energy Center.

The victory sends the Spuds to an eighth championship game appearance. Moorhead has never won a state title.

Lakeville South defenseman Josh Ess scored with 1:27 left to set up a frantic finish as the Cougars (19-10-1) pulled goaltender Isaiah DiLaura in favor of an extra skater.

Randklev beat goaltender DiLaura from a sharp angle, firing the puck into the upper reaches of the net to put the Spuds (24-3-3) ahead 2-1 midway through the second.

Kleven rocketed a shot high over DiLaura’s right shoulder on a 2-on-1 rush to give Moorhead a 3-1 lead 4:06 in to the third.

Lakeville South’s Zachary Bauer opened the scoring with 1:44 left in the first period. Bauer slammed home a rebound of a shot by Joe Novak.

Jack Stetz answered for Moorhead 3:24 in the second. He scored in similar fashion to Bauer, whipping a rebound of a Cole O’Connell shot into a mostly open net.

Moorhead junior goaltender Lance Leonard finished with 39 saves. DiLaura stopped 29 shots.

