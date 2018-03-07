Orono snaps quarterfinal winless streak with 6-1 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Orono held a recent practice at Xcel Energy Center to prepare for the state tournament environment.

But no lights and no crowd meant the Spartans did not get the full effect. That came Wednesday afternoon.

Nerves and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato conspired to keep No. 3 seed Orono off the scoreboard for the first period. But the Spartans found their groove with a four-goal second period and rolled to a 6-1 victory.

Orono (21-7-1) defeated the Dragons by a combined score of 17-1 in two prior games this season. The Spartans’ victory Thursday extended the program’s mastery of the Dragons to 37 consecutive games dating back to December 2001.