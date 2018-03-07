Alexandria shuts out Thief River Falls to advance to semifinal round

Jack Westlund scored the game's lone goal in the second period. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky * aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
Alexandria coach Ian Resch forgot about the significance of his team’s victory until reminded in the locker room.
The Cardinals won their first state tournament quarterfinal game in program history, edging Thief River Falls 1-0.
No. 4 seed Alexandria (18-10-1) was 0-4 in its previous tournament openers.
Jack Westlund broke open a scoreless tie with a goal at 3:07 of the second period. Andrew Revering fired a pass to the backdoor for Westlund to tap high into the Thief River Falls goal.
No. 5 seed Thief River Falls (16-11-2) tried to draw even with 18 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play at 2:19 of the third period. The Prowlers called time-out and won the faceoff in Cardinals zone but could not beat goaltender Jackson Boline. He finished with 19 saves.
