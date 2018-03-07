Two-Man Advantage: Fab 50 tourney players to watch

Back by popular demand, here's our primer for the top players to watch at this year's tourney, counting down from No. 50 to 1.

We made sure all 16 teams in the tourney were represented. Other than that, there were no rules in this exercise (we don’t like rules).

Picks are listed below in reverse order, just so you would have to scroll down to see who is at No. 1 (alert fans should have a pretty good guess as to who is at the bottom).