Edina rolls over Lakeville North and into state semifinal round

Edina center Sammy Walker (10) scored past Lakeville North goaltender Will Johnson in the first period. Photo: ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com
More than dominate, Edina dazzled.
An unselfish and unstoppable team effort produced a 7-1 victory for the Hornets against Lakeville North.
Deft stickhandling in tight areas. Backdoor passes for tip-in goals. Passing plays that would make the Red Army or Wayne Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers proud. Edina packed it all into one dominating performance Thursday in the opening game of the Class 2A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.
Mr. Hockey favorite Sammy Walker scored once and assisted on four goals. Linemates Mason Nevers (two goals) and Jett Jungels (two goals, two assists) also shined.