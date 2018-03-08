Edina rolls over Lakeville North and into state semifinal round

Walker’s signature moment? His shorthanded breakaway goal is a worthy candidate. Corralling the puck in the Hornets’ defensive zone, Walker saw he was running out of room and made his move.

“The ‘D’ stepped up, so I didn’t have a lot of options,” Walker said. “I just kind of threw it out to the middle, beat him to the puck and the rest is history.”

The play put No. 2 seed Edina (27-2) ahead 3-0 after the first period. No letdown ensued. Four additional goals in the second period finished Lakeville North (16-11-2). For the game, Edina scored twice on power plays and twice shorthanded.

“We needed to play great to have a chance,” said Panthers coach Trent Eigner, who plays 10 sophomores. “So, anything less than that is going to end up something like this.”

Edina coach Curt Giles said a single-minded approach permeates his talented lineup.

“They don’t care who scores the goals, they just want to compete and they want to win,” Giles said.