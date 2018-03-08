Centennial rallies to knock off St. Thomas Academy

Centennial forward Jack Menne (10) scored the game-tying goal on St. Thomas Academy goaltender Atticus Kelly in the third period. Photo: AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
Centennial, 0-3-1 in games against state tournament teams this season, scored an upset of St. Thomas Academy to finally crack the victory column.
After trailing much of the game, the No. 5 seed Cougars did it in dramatic 3-2 fashion, defeating the fourth-seeded Cadets when Hayden Brickner scored the clinching goal with 3:32 left in the third period.
Goaltender Travis Allen made the lead stand, stopping all 14 third period shots. He made 33 saves overall and held the Cadet power play scoreless for the last 1:55 of the game.
No. 5 seed Centennial edged No. 4 St. Thomas Academy 3-2 for a Class 2A quarterfinal upset Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Hayden Brickner scored the go-ahead goal with 3:32 left in the game. He started the play with a hard check, followed the rebound of Andrew Stuart’s shot and buried the rebound.
Goaltender Travis Allen held off the Cadets from there. He finished with 33 saves.
Check back later for more on the game