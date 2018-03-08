Centennial rallies to knock off St. Thomas Academy

Perhaps his biggest save came just 30 seconds into the third period, denying Ray Christy on a 2-on-1.

“I saw a little white [jersey] and did a quick prayer,” said Allen, who outdueled Frank Brimsek Award finalist Atticus Kelly.

“It came down which goalie made the last save,” Cadets co-head coach Greg Vannelli said. “That save early in the third period and their short-handed goal made the difference.”

Jack Menne scored shorthanded to tie the game 2-2 at 7:41 of the third period. He and Carter Wagner befuddled St. Thomas Academy’s power-play unit, created the turnover and scored.

“I don’t think anyone was nervous coming into the game,” Menne said. “We had confidence in each other.”

Wagner cut the Centennial (20-6-3) deficit to 2-1 at 7:39 of the second period with a successful diving swipe at a rebound.

The Cadets (25-3-1) jumped to a 2-0 lead after one period on goals from Cade Huntley and Ben Stucker.