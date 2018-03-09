Quantcast
skip navigation

Minnetonka wears down Centennial, advances to title game

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 03/09/18, 11:00PM CST

Share

The top-ranked Skippers scored five consecutive goals and held a big advantage in shots en route to a 6-3 victory.


Minnetonka defenseman Josh Luedtke (3) high-fived teammates after his goal that tied the game 2-2 in the second period against Centennial. Photo: AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

Top-seed Minnetonka spotted Centennial a two-goal lead and then battled back.

Five consecutive goals propelled the Skippers to a 6-3 victory Friday in the second Class 2A quarterfinal.

With the comeback, Minnetonka (26-2-2) returns to the title game for the first time since taking second in 2010. The Skippers face Duluth East at 7 p.m. Saturday. Earlier this season, the Skippers lost 4-2 at home against Duluth East.

“Where most teams might panic, we rise to the occasion,” senior forward Joe Molenaar said.


Photo gallery: Centennial vs. Minnetonka

Bobby Brink scored twice against Centennial, including the go-ahead goal on a shorthanded breakaway just 59 seconds into the third period.

Minnetonka held a 54-18 shots on goal advantage. No. 5 seed Centennial (20-7-3) got a second huge game in as many nights from goaltender Travis Allen. But the Skippers attacked in overwhelming numbers.

The energy Centennial expended chasing what senior Lucas McGregor called the best passing team he’d seen became a factor.

“We play three lines and we play with pace,” Skippers coach Sean Goldsworthy said.

Centennial jumped ahead 1-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Hayden Brickner swept in the puck from a sharp angle to give the underdog Cougars a jolt.

They struck again at 4:19 as Jack Menne converted on a 2-on-1 pass from Carter Wagner.

“That exactly the start we wanted,” coach Ritch Menne said. “But at the same time, we spent a lot of energy keeping the guys grounded.”

The Skippers outshot Centennial 21-9 in the first period but needed a goal on a scrum to beat Allen. Brink got credit as his team cut its deficit to 2-1 at 14:23.

Defenseman Josh Luedtke tied the game 2-2 in the second period then added another goal in the third.

“We were pretty tired,” Menne said. “We spent a lot of time chasing the team in white tonight.”

First report

Top-seed Minnetonka spotted Centennial a two-goal lead and then battled back.

Five consecutive goals propelled the Skippers to a 6-3 victory in Friday’s second Class 2A quarterfinal.

With the comeback victory, Minnetonka (26-2-2) returns to the title game for the first time since taking second in 2010. The Skippers face Duluth East at 7 p.m. Saturday. Earlier this season, the Skippers lost 4-2 at home against Duluth East.

Bobby Brink scored twice Friday, including the go-ahead goal on a shorthanded breakaway just 59 seconds into the third period.

Minnetonka held a 54-18 shots on goal advantage for the game. No. 5 seed Centennial (20-7-3) got a second huge game in as many nights from goaltender Travis Allen but the Skippers attacked in overwhelming numbers.

Centennial jumped ahead 1-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Hayden Brickner swept the puck in from a sharp angle to give the underdog Cougars a jolt.

They struck again at 4:19 as Jack Menne converted on a 2-on-1 pass from Carter Wagner.

The Skippers outshot Centennial 21-9 in the first period but needed a goal on a scrum to beat Allen. Brink got credit as his team cut its deficit to 2-1 at 14:23.

Defenseman Josh Luedtke tied the game 2-2 in the second period then added another goal in the third.

Check back later for more on the game.

Hockey Hub Headlines

View All |

Tag(s): Home  Minnetonka  Centennial  Class AA 

Share