Minnetonka wears down Centennial, advances to title game

Bobby Brink scored twice against Centennial, including the go-ahead goal on a shorthanded breakaway just 59 seconds into the third period.

Minnetonka held a 54-18 shots on goal advantage. No. 5 seed Centennial (20-7-3) got a second huge game in as many nights from goaltender Travis Allen. But the Skippers attacked in overwhelming numbers.

The energy Centennial expended chasing what senior Lucas McGregor called the best passing team he’d seen became a factor.

“We play three lines and we play with pace,” Skippers coach Sean Goldsworthy said.

Centennial jumped ahead 1-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Hayden Brickner swept in the puck from a sharp angle to give the underdog Cougars a jolt.

They struck again at 4:19 as Jack Menne converted on a 2-on-1 pass from Carter Wagner.

“That exactly the start we wanted,” coach Ritch Menne said. “But at the same time, we spent a lot of energy keeping the guys grounded.”

The Skippers outshot Centennial 21-9 in the first period but needed a goal on a scrum to beat Allen. Brink got credit as his team cut its deficit to 2-1 at 14:23.

Defenseman Josh Luedtke tied the game 2-2 in the second period then added another goal in the third.

“We were pretty tired,” Menne said. “We spent a lot of time chasing the team in white tonight.”