Minnetonka wears down Centennial, advances to title game

Minnetonka defenseman Josh Luedtke (3) high-fived teammates after his goal that tied the game 2-2 in the second period against Centennial. Photo: AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
Top-seed Minnetonka spotted Centennial a two-goal lead and then battled back.
Five consecutive goals propelled the Skippers to a 6-3 victory Friday in the second Class 2A quarterfinal.
With the comeback, Minnetonka (26-2-2) returns to the title game for the first time since taking second in 2010. The Skippers face Duluth East at 7 p.m. Saturday. Earlier this season, the Skippers lost 4-2 at home against Duluth East.
“Where most teams might panic, we rise to the occasion,” senior forward Joe Molenaar said.
Top-seed Minnetonka spotted Centennial a two-goal lead and then battled back.
Five consecutive goals propelled the Skippers to a 6-3 victory in Friday’s second Class 2A quarterfinal.
With the comeback victory, Minnetonka (26-2-2) returns to the title game for the first time since taking second in 2010. The Skippers face Duluth East at 7 p.m. Saturday. Earlier this season, the Skippers lost 4-2 at home against Duluth East.
Bobby Brink scored twice Friday, including the go-ahead goal on a shorthanded breakaway just 59 seconds into the third period.
Minnetonka held a 54-18 shots on goal advantage for the game. No. 5 seed Centennial (20-7-3) got a second huge game in as many nights from goaltender Travis Allen but the Skippers attacked in overwhelming numbers.
Centennial jumped ahead 1-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Hayden Brickner swept the puck in from a sharp angle to give the underdog Cougars a jolt.
They struck again at 4:19 as Jack Menne converted on a 2-on-1 pass from Carter Wagner.
The Skippers outshot Centennial 21-9 in the first period but needed a goal on a scrum to beat Allen. Brink got credit as his team cut its deficit to 2-1 at 14:23.
Defenseman Josh Luedtke tied the game 2-2 in the second period then added another goal in the third.
Check back later for more on the game.