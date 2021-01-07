With hockey, basketball set to resume, masks are taking a bit to get used to

“A few of my teammates had headaches after we were done practicing,” Heyer said. “Obviously, we can’t control that, we have to wear them, but everybody is saying how challenging it is. I talked to some players at other schools and they are saying the same thing.”

Seifert also heard some concerns from parents with daughters who have asthma.

“We are aware of the kids who use inhalers,” Seifert said. “We have told our players if they don’t feel well to get off the court. That is an area we have not gotten a lot of direction from the Minnesota State High School League.”

Seifert has worked in plenty of water breaks for her squad.

“The most challenging part is the cardio,” she said. “At the end of practice, there was a lot of fatigue and kids were feeling extremely hot. Dehydration came into play.”

Minnehaha junior forward Prince Aligbe voiced a concern with the disposable mask he has been wearing. He plans on trying different masks during practice, and could wind up with a performance mask.

“Wearing a mask doesn’t bother me,” said Aligbe, a Division I recruit who has an offer from the Gophers. “It’s when you start sweating. The mask sticks to your face, making it hard to breathe. It starts to get caught up in your nose and mouth.”

Aligbe’s current solution: Rotate the mask two or three times during practice. He is bound not to let it be detrimental to his season.

“The endurance isn’t a factor for me,” Aligbe said. “It makes me have to get in better shape, and that’s what I want. I’m still going to play to the best of my ability.”

RON HAGGSTROM