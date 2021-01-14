Winter games open with masks and sighs of relief to be back

Beneath gentle snowflakes falling on a mild mid-January night, the boys’ hockey players from Benilde-St. Margaret’s changed out of their gear in the St. Louis Park Rec Center parking lot, an odd setting made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

For thousands of high school athletes, Thursday meant game on for the first time since Nov. 20. That’s when football’s truncated section playoffs ended and the volleyball season shut down early as COVID-19 cases spiked amid widespread community transmission of the virus.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this opportunity,” said Red Knights senior forward Jackson Bisson, who tallied three assists in his team’s 7-2 victory against St. Michael-Albertville. “I felt like our team was shot out of a cannon tonight.”

Winter sports were postponed six weeks by the Minnesota Health Department and Gov. Tim Walz. Cleared to practice Jan. 4 and finally play Thursday, hockey and basketball players throughout Minnesota were set to take part in more than a combined 250 games.

Thursday’s games signaled the start of a sprint through regular seasons shortened by the delay in getting started. They also came with two key differences from the fall: Players were required to wear masks while they played. And in gyms and ice arenas, crowds were limited to 150 people, tighter restrictions than those that governed the fall.