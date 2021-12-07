Holy Angels beats Holy Family Catholic in overtime

Holy Angels head coach Pat Griswold would like to see his team spend less time in the penalty box.
It took three periods and six minutes of overtime for Holy Angels to pick up a 2-1 win over Holy Family in Class 2A hockey Tuesday night at Victoria Recreation Center.
Holy Angels (3-1) got off the quicker start, finding better looks at the net, and took advantage of some early Holy Family (2-2) miscues. It was a penalty-riddled first period, with Fire goalie Bennett Reinhard coming up a couple phenomenal saves.
At the 15:34 mark, however, it was the Stars who finally found an opening, when Noah Hermanson netted his first goal of the season.
Despite a couple of penalties from Holy Angels, Holy Family came away empty during power play opportunities. The Fire were much more aggressive in the second period, but could never find the net.
In the third period, Reinhard came up with clutch save after clutch save to keep it a 1-0 game. Holy Family’s Parker Osborne finally gave the Fire life, tying the game 1-1 with just five minutes remaining in regulation. It was Obsorne’s third goal of the year and it sent the game into overtime.
Both teams had great looks to end the game in the extra period, but it was Holy Angels’ Wyatt Schmitz who scored the game winner when his shot deflected off a glove and found the back of the net. Despite being outshot 32-27, and spending more time in the penalty box, the Stars came away on top.
