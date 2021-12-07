Holy Angels beats Holy Family Catholic in overtime

It was a gritty affair, but it was the Stars who came out stronger and faster. The road team had better looks at the net, and with that strong start, took a 1-0 lead when Noah Hermanson scored his first goal of the season.

“Carter tried to give me a drop pass,” Noah said. “It was almost so bad that it was good. Their [defense] wasn’t expecting it and it went right through his legs and right to me. I saw the goalie cheating towards the far side, so I tried to put it near side.”

Noah plays alongside his brother Carter. The two captains led the team in points last season and seemingly found a way to come up with every loose puck Tuesday night.

“They’re winners,” Griswold said. “They’ve won soccer state titles. Both all-state soccer players, they just compete their tails off.”

Hermanson’s goal gave Holy Angels a 1-0 lead, a lead they would almost hold onto for the remainder of the game.

Credit to Holy Family Catholic goalie Bennett Reinhard. The sophomore goalie came up with big save after big save to keep it just a one-score game, finishing with 25 saves.

“Their goalie is definitely one of their biggest strong suits,” Holy Angels defenseman Wyatt Schmitz said. “He kept them in the game the whole time”

One big save came with just seven minutes remaining in regulation. A diving save from Reinhard kept it a 1-0 game, and just two minutes later, the Fire’s Parker Osborne found the back of the net, off an assist from Nick Blood to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Six minutes into the eight-minute overtime, with the game seemingly headed towards a tie, it was Schmitz’s shot, which deflected off a glove and into the net, that sealed the win.

“The puck bounced out,” Schmitz said. “I just tried to put the puck into the net, and somehow went in. Got lucky I guess.”

As the overtime period started, Griswold stressed to his team just to get shots up, knowing it’s one sudden death period.

That, and the all out defensive effort, helped the Stars come out on top.

“I’m really proud of our guys that killed (power plays),” Noah said. “We did a really good job, talking with Coach Palmquist, we’re defensively sound on the [penalty kill].”

Schmitz echoed Noah and credited assistant coach Zach Palmquist with keeping the defensive unit intact when outnumbered.

“He constantly tells us at practice to work on our gaps and sticks,” Schmitz said of Palmquist. “Just harping on us to be the best defenseman we can.”