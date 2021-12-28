Stillwater rolls past STMA

It was nearly a scoreless affair through the first 17 minutes. Then Stillwater senior defenseman Bo Dustin gave the Ponies a 1-0 lead before the first intermission. Headed into the zone, he fired a shot from the top of the circle, beating the goaltender glove-side and going bar down for his second goal of the season with about two minutes remaining in the opening period.

The goal came not long after the Ponies successfully killed off the game’s first penalty. Stillwater didn’t let the Knights get much going on the man advantage, even getting down the ice for a shorthanded shot on goal.

The floodgates really opened up for the Stillwater offense in the second period. The Ponies first failed to cash in on an early power play and then rang the goal post on another chance. But not even five minutes into the middle frame, Mosley scored his first goal of the game off a rebound that came to him near the side of the goal with the netminder down in the crease. That put Stillwater up 2-0 with a 4-0 shots-on-goal advantage in the period.

But the Knights answered only 25 seconds later on junior Karson Raymond’s team-leading ninth tally of the season to make it a one-goal game again.

“When they turned around and scored right away, we just stuck with what we were doing right,” said Stillwater coach Greg Zanon. “We were playing the body, we’re a physical team. So playing the body, I think we started to frustrate them. Then just playing our neutral zone the way we did, they couldn’t get through the neutral zone, they kept turning pucks over.

“And today we capitalized, which was huge.”

A couple minutes later, the Ponies regained the two-goal margin on a long shot from senior defenseman Tommy Lindeberg for his second goal of the season. With 7:07 on the clock, the Ponies struck again on a goal from senior Carter Bies. He slid the puck past the goalie and then slid into the net himself for his fifth goal of the season.

The 4-1 Stillwater lead led the Knights to take a timeout, but about 30 seconds later, the Knights went on the penalty kill. Early in the advantage, Mosely fired a one-timer for his second goal of the game and a 5-1 Ponies lead.

There was a stretch earlier this season where Zanon said they had to have a talk with Mosley as he struggled to find his way in the team’s system.

“Ever since then, his game’s come full circle,” Zanon said. “That power play was big for us today. That one-timer across the slot there is huge. To get him scoring all the time like that is going to be big for our team. We have a lot of guys that can put the puck in the net when we’re going.”

There was no scoring in the third period, but the Knights (5-3) had another chance on the power play; they finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

“We just put the pressure on as hard as we could,” Mosley said. “We just broke them down eventually.

“We played great defense, great penalty kill. All-around great game for us.”

Stillwater junior goalie Tomas Anderson, who ranks in the top-20 among goalies in goals-against average and save percentage, made 18 saves. Knights senior Austin Deitrich stopped 25 pucks on his end of the ice.

The Ponies (6-1) have won four in a row and are unbeaten in regulation this season. They’ve outscored opponents 27-11 this season.