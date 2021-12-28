Stillwater rolls past STMA

St. Michael-Albertville's Reme Lobitz (8) is knocked off his feet by Stillwater's Bo Dustin in the second period. The Ponies beat St. Michael-Albertville 5-1. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Stillwater took a late lead in the first period before scoring four second-period goals on the way to a 5-1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday as part of the Tradition in the Park boys’ hockey tournament at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Ponies senior forward Ethan Mosley had one goal coming into the game but doubled his season total by the second intermission. He scored a pair of goals in the second, including one on the power play, plus an assist on the first goal for a season-high three-point game.
“Just playing physical, just got shots on net,” Mosley said. “Just played our systems well.”
The game featured a bit of back-and-forth hockey to start, with plenty of physical play and puck battles.
Stillwater goaltender Tomas Anderson (30) keeps the puck and the Knights' Layton Dunton out of the net in the second period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Stillwater took a late lead in the first period before scoring four second-period goals on the way to a 5-1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday as part of the Tradition in the Park boys’ hockey tournament at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Stillwater senior forward Ethan Mosley had one goal coming into the game but doubled his season total by the second intermission. He scored a pair of goals in the second, including one on the power play, plus an assist on the first goal for a season-high three-point game.
Knights (5-3) junior Karson Raymond scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The Knights went 0-for-4 on the power play.
Stillwater junior goalie Tomas Anderson, who ranks in the top-20 among goalies in goals-against average and save percentage, made 18 saves. Knights senior Austin Deitrich stopped 25 pucks on his end of the ice.
The Ponies (6-1) have won four in a row and are unbeaten in regulation this season. They’ve outscored opponents 27-11 this season.
Knights goaltender Austin Deitrich knocks the puck away from Stillwater's Ethan Mosley in the third period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
The MN Hockey Hub poll is for entertainment purposes only.