Quantcast
skip navigation

Maple Grove shuts out Lakeville South

By Heather Rule, SportsEngine, 12/28/21, 5:30PM CST

Share

The Crimson put the rest of Class 2A on alert in their upset victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.


Maple Grove's Grant Leneau (22), Sawyer Skanson (7) and Joshua Giullani (19) celebrate an empty net goal in the closing seconds of the Crimson's 3-0 victory over Lakeville South. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Maple Grove senior Josh Giuliani started the play by delivering a big hit at center ice on Lakeville South’s Tanner Ludtke, who just picked up a bouncing puck, a few minutes into the third period.

“I saw him coming, so I knew he was going to make a move on me, so I had to put a little body on him,” Giuliani said. “Took it away from him and passed it to Gundy (Landen Gunderson). He went down, passed it to Finn (Brink), left a wide-open rebound and I tapped it in.”

The goal put Maple Grove up 2-0 in the third period of a tight contest with the Cougars. The Crimson (6-2-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A by Let’s Play Hockey, added an empty-netter to complete the 3-0 shutout of top-ranked Lakeville South, handing the Cougars (7-1) their first loss of the season at the Tradition in the Park boys’ hockey tournament Tuesday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.


Photo Gallery: Maple Grove vs Lakeville South

Giuliani’s effort for the team’s second goal of the game was also only his second goal of the season. He missed the first four games of the year while out with mononucleosis. Giuliani said he’s “getting back to normal” now, and Tuesday’s game was evidence of that.

A healthy Giuliani helps the team dramatically, according to Crimson coach Todd Bergland.

“He’s a strong, physical kid,” Bergland said. “He knows when to hit and when not to hit. For some kids, that’s kind of a tough trait to learn. He plays the game the right way.”

Giuliani’s return complements an already stacked Crimson squad with talent up and down the lineup. Sophomore Danny Nelson gave the Crimson the 1-0 lead that stood for much of the game. On the first power-play chance and only second shot on goal of the game for Maple Grove, Nelson’s sharp-angle shot rang iron before settling into the net for the lead.

It was Nelson’s fifth goal of the season and fourth on the power play. Success with the man advantage is a bit of a staple with Maple Grove this season. It has at least one power-play goal in seven of the nine games, going 11-for-25 for 44% this season. Senior Nathan Jaglo has two power-play tallies, while junior Brink has two. Gunderson has five power-play assists.

The Crimson went 1-for-3 on the power play Tuesday.

“We work on our power play a lot,” said Bergland, who credited assistant coaches Tom Miller and Andy Hedlund.

They work on the power play against their penalty killers in practice, Nelson said.

“We tell them to go hard, game speed,” Nelson said. “So that really helps us get prepared for these big games.”

The Crimson outshot the Cougars 10-3 in the scoreless second period. A Lakeville South turnover in the Maple Grove slot didn’t net a goal but did generate another Crimson power play, which the Cougars successfully killed.

“We were starting to wonder if we’d be getting another goal… a lot of perimeter stuff and then you had some good net rushes and good stuff around the net, but nothing was seeming to get through,” Bergland said.

Defensively, Crimson senior Toby Hopp made 20 saves to improve to 4-2-1 this season. Bergland said they’ve all worked hard on defense, and it’s paying off.

“Defense played probably some of the best hockey I’ve seen all year by our team,” Hopp said. “We kept battling through.

“It was a great team win.”

The last time Lakeville South was shutout? Two seasons ago in the 2020 state tournament consolation semifinals, a 3-0 loss to: Maple Grove. Lakeville South’s last regular-season shutout loss came in the season opener on Dec. 1, 2018, a 1-0 loss at Hermantown.

The last time these two programs met on the ice in March, Lakeville South edged the Crimson 4-3 in Maple Grove. Ludtke scored a pair of goals for the Cougars.

“That’s exactly what the message was to the boys when I got in here,” Bergland said, outside the locker room after Tuesday’s game. “’Remember last year? What they did to us in our barn?’

“It was a sweet victory for us. We did some good things.” 


Daniel Nelson (20), who scored the game's first goal, and his Crimson teammates put plenty of pressure on Lakeville South goaltender Jack Hochsprung, who made a save in the third period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

First Report

Maple Grove pulled off an upset of Lakeville South, ranked No. 1 in the Dec. 22 Class 2A coaches poll, by a 3-0 score Tuesday evening as part of the Tradition in the Park boys’ hockey tournament at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

Sophomore Danny Nelson got the scoring started early with a power-play goal for the Crimson in the first period. It’s his fifth goal of the season, fourth coming with the man advantage. The Crimson came into the game with a 45.5 scoring percentage on the power play.

Senior Josh Giuliani gave the Crimson a 2-0 cushion about six minutes into the third period before an empty-netter sealed it.

Crimson senior Toby Hopp stopped 20 shots. For Lakeville South, junior Jack Hochsprung made 17 saves.

The last time Lakeville South was shutout? Two seasons ago in the 2020 state tournament consolation semifinals, a 3-0 loss to: Maple Grove. Its last regular-season shutout loss came in the season opener on Dec. 1, 2018, a 1-0 loss at Hermantown.

The Crimson (6-2-1), No. 6-2A, handed Lakeville South (7-1) its first loss of the season. Maple Grove has outscored opponents 48-19 this season.

The last time these two programs met on the ice in March, Lakeville South edged the Crimson 4-3 in Maple Grove. Tanner Ludtke scored a pair of goals for the Cougars. They met two seasons ago in the Tradition in the Park tournament, with Maple Grove taking that game by a 5-2 margin. 


Lakeville South's Eli Miller (10) couldn't hold his feet after a push from Maple Grove's Parker Wente (5). Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

The MN Hockey Hub poll is for entertainment purposes only.

Hockey Hub Headlines

View All

Feed for https://www.startribune.com/sports/index.rss2

Tag(s): Home  MSHSL Conferences  Northwest Suburban  Maple Grove  South Suburban  Lakeville South 

Share