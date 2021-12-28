Maple Grove shuts out Lakeville South

Maple Grove's Grant Leneau (22), Sawyer Skanson (7) and Joshua Giullani (19) celebrate an empty net goal in the closing seconds of the Crimson's 3-0 victory over Lakeville South. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Maple Grove senior Josh Giuliani started the play by delivering a big hit at center ice on Lakeville South’s Tanner Ludtke, who just picked up a bouncing puck, a few minutes into the third period.
“I saw him coming, so I knew he was going to make a move on me, so I had to put a little body on him,” Giuliani said. “Took it away from him and passed it to Gundy (Landen Gunderson). He went down, passed it to Finn (Brink), left a wide-open rebound and I tapped it in.”
The goal put Maple Grove up 2-0 in the third period of a tight contest with the Cougars. The Crimson (6-2-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A by Let’s Play Hockey, added an empty-netter to complete the 3-0 shutout of top-ranked Lakeville South, handing the Cougars (7-1) their first loss of the season at the Tradition in the Park boys’ hockey tournament Tuesday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Daniel Nelson (20), who scored the game's first goal, and his Crimson teammates put plenty of pressure on Lakeville South goaltender Jack Hochsprung, who made a save in the third period. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Sophomore Danny Nelson got the scoring started early with a power-play goal for the Crimson in the first period. It’s his fifth goal of the season, fourth coming with the man advantage. The Crimson came into the game with a 45.5 scoring percentage on the power play.
Senior Josh Giuliani gave the Crimson a 2-0 cushion about six minutes into the third period before an empty-netter sealed it.
Crimson senior Toby Hopp stopped 20 shots. For Lakeville South, junior Jack Hochsprung made 17 saves.
The last time Lakeville South was shutout? Two seasons ago in the 2020 state tournament consolation semifinals, a 3-0 loss to: Maple Grove. Its last regular-season shutout loss came in the season opener on Dec. 1, 2018, a 1-0 loss at Hermantown.
The Crimson (6-2-1), No. 6-2A, handed Lakeville South (7-1) its first loss of the season. Maple Grove has outscored opponents 48-19 this season.
The last time these two programs met on the ice in March, Lakeville South edged the Crimson 4-3 in Maple Grove. Tanner Ludtke scored a pair of goals for the Cougars. They met two seasons ago in the Tradition in the Park tournament, with Maple Grove taking that game by a 5-2 margin.
Lakeville South's Eli Miller (10) couldn't hold his feet after a push from Maple Grove's Parker Wente (5). Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
