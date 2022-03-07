Meet the 2021-22 Star Tribune All-Metro teams

The 2021-22 boys’ hockey All-Metro first team. Back row, from left: Alex Bump, Prior Lake; Cayden Casey, Andover; Leo Gruba, Hill Murray. Front row, from left: Marko Belak, Cretin-Derham Hall; Drew Fisher, Cretin-Derham Hall; Brady Yakesh, Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Venue: a backyard rink in Circle Pines
Photographer: Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Mahtomedi, goalie, senior
College plan: undecided
“His rock-solid consistency is priceless,” Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl said. Dardis stopped 94% of shots faced.
Hill-Murray, forward, junior
College plan: Wisconsin
A stellar two-way player at his best in big games. Led Pioneers with 29 goals.
Andover, defense, senior
College plan: undecided
Underrated talent with 24 assists this season. Also excelled in football as a defensive back.
Lakeville South, forward, junior
College plan: Nebraska Omaha
Led the Cougars back to the Class 2A state tournament with 22 goals and 38 assists.
Rogers, forward, junior
College plan: undecided
Carried the Royals’ offensive load with 28 goals and 34 assists. Difficult to defend.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, defense, senior
College plan: undecided
A point-per-night contributor who provided a physical presence all over the ice.
Landen Gunderson, junior, forward, Maple Grove
Jack Hanson, senior, forward, Minneapolis
Spencer Klotz, senior, forward, Northfield
Connor Stoffel, senior, forward, Hastings
Gavyn Thoreson, junior, forward, Andover
Chase Cheslock, junior, defense, Rogers
Finn Loftus, senior, defense, Blaine
Sam Rinzel, junior, defense, Chaska
Will Ingemann, junior, goaltender, Wayzata
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.
