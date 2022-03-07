Meet the 2021-22 Star Tribune All-Metro teams

Ben Dardis

Mahtomedi, goalie, senior

College plan: undecided

“His rock-solid consistency is priceless,” Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl said. Dardis stopped 94% of shots faced.

Dylan Godbout

Hill-Murray, forward, junior

College plan: Wisconsin

A stellar two-way player at his best in big games. Led Pioneers with 29 goals.

Weston Knox

Andover, defense, senior

College plan: undecided

Underrated talent with 24 assists this season. Also excelled in football as a defensive back.

Tanner Ludtke

Lakeville South, forward, junior

College plan: Nebraska Omaha

Led the Cougars back to the Class 2A state tournament with 22 goals and 38 assists.

Sam Ranallo

Rogers, forward, junior

College plan: undecided

Carried the Royals’ offensive load with 28 goals and 34 assists. Difficult to defend.

Tristan Sarsland

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, defense, senior

College plan: undecided

A point-per-night contributor who provided a physical presence all over the ice.