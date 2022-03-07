Quantcast
skip navigation

Meet the 2021-22 Star Tribune All-Metro teams

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 03/07/22, 2:45PM CST

Share

Over three squads, the list hits east, west, north, south, public, private, big class and small class.

The 2021-22 boys’ hockey All-Metro first team. Back row, from left: Alex Bump, Prior Lake; Cayden Casey, Andover; Leo Gruba, Hill Murray. Front row, from left: Marko Belak, Cretin-Derham Hall; Drew Fisher, Cretin-Derham Hall; Brady Yakesh, Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Venue: a backyard rink in Circle Pines
Photographer: Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

All-Metro first team

All-Metro second team

Ben Dardis

Mahtomedi, goalie, senior
College plan: undecided

“His rock-solid consistency is priceless,” Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl said. Dardis stopped 94% of shots faced.

Dylan Godbout

Hill-Murray, forward, junior
College plan: Wisconsin

A stellar two-way player at his best in big games. Led Pioneers with 29 goals.

Weston Knox

Andover, defense, senior
College plan: undecided

Underrated talent with 24 assists this season. Also excelled in football as a defensive back.

Tanner Ludtke

Lakeville South, forward, junior
College plan: Nebraska Omaha

Led the Cougars back to the Class 2A state tournament with 22 goals and 38 assists.

Sam Ranallo

Rogers, forward, junior
College plan: undecided

Carried the Royals’ offensive load with 28 goals and 34 assists. Difficult to defend.

Tristan Sarsland

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, defense, senior
College plan: undecided

A point-per-night contributor who provided a physical presence all over the ice. 

All-Metro third team

Landen Gunderson, junior, forward, Maple Grove
Jack Hanson, senior, forward, Minneapolis
Spencer Klotz, senior, forward, Northfield
Connor Stoffel, senior, forward, Hastings
Gavyn Thoreson, junior, forward, Andover
Chase Cheslock, junior, defense, Rogers
Finn Loftus, senior, defense, Blaine
Sam Rinzel, junior, defense, Chaska
Will Ingemann, junior, goaltender, Wayzata

How the team was chosen

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.

Hockey Hub Headlines

View All

Feed for https://www.startribune.com/sports/index.rss2

Tag(s): Home 

Share