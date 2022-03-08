A tournament team of its own brightens moods and brings inspiration in Minneapolis

A deep postseason run by his Minneapolis boys’ hockey team helped coach Joe Dziedzic see the light.

Leaving Parade Ice Garden under clear skies means witnessing the downtown Minneapolis skyline at its glowing best, with light from the setting sun reflecting off the windows of many tall buildings.

Dziedzic, a native son, appreciates the view that time of day this time of year.

“It’s so much brighter walking out of the rink after practice,” he said Monday. “Usually, our season has been done for almost two weeks at this point.”

In an inspiring accomplishment, the Minneapolis boys’ hockey team qualified for the Class 1A tournament for the first time in 28 years. The team without a nickname is open to all seven of the city’s public schools, though the current roster comes entirely from South, Southwest and Washburn.

Despite playing a sport that’s almost entirely a south-side pursuit, the hockey players representing the state’s largest city have crossover appeal.

Game respects game.

“This time of year, we’re cheering for every team we can,” said North boys’ basketball coach Larry McKenzie, a Hall of Famer who led the Polars to a pair of state tournament championships and previously won four at Patrick Henry. “They represent our city. And as bad as we get beat up being in the city, we’ll take any opportunity to brag about something positive.”

The hockey team opens tournament play at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, one day after all classes were canceled because of the district’s first teachers strike since 1970. Some students will carry signs supporting the hockey teams into the arena just as their teachers carried picket signs Tuesday.

Success of the city’s sports teams offers a respite from the uncertain days ahead as well as recent painful ones. In February, North basketball and football player Deshaun Hill was fatally shot on the street.

Hockey success doesn’t equal healing. But players hope they can offer a positive narrative.

“In today’s world, you need as many little pockets of joy as you can get,” junior defenseman Drew Pitts said. “This is something for people to look forward to and be happy about, a little distraction.”

A hockey team going to state is another high point for Minneapolis programs this winter. Cooper Camp and the Southwest boys’ Nordic skiing team won state championships. So did Nari Miller, who wrestled for Edison in the first girls’ wrestling state tournament.

“My English teacher had just said to me how great it’s been seeing all these different sports teams really trying to pick up the mojo around the city,” senior forward Zander Zoia said. “There are still school rivalries in other sports. But it’s so cool to see other Minneapolis sports teams playing at a high level, whether it’s North basketball and football or Southwest Nordic skiing.”

Goaltender Alex Lamont said he has been friends with North basketball and football player Gani Stevens since they attended the same middle school. Stevens cheered the hockey team throughout last week’s Section 2 championship game, joining in the “612” chant to announce the Minneapolis area code.

“He was at the game with a couple of my other buddies,” Lamont said. “It was great to have the support.”

North football coach Charles Adams III guided the Polars to the 2016 Class 1A Prep Bowl championship and sees a common thread in the more recent citywide success.

“It’s the evolution of city competition,” said Adams, a North graduate. “More Minneapolis kids are staying here, and they are doing the things you need to do to be competitive.”

The ability to watch the basketball, football and now hockey teams on television brings important validation and exposure.

“They can say during the hockey game that a kid is from Southwest or Washburn,” Adams said. “But the name on the jersey is Minneapolis. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

Zoia said the weight of his team’s accomplishment might not set in until the players hit the ice Wednesday night. In the meantime, love from their peers, younger players or alumni has reminded players whose hopes and dreams they carry.

“People at school who I didn’t think knew hockey existed came up and said, ‘Congratulations. I saw your goal,’” Zoia said. “It’s been really cool.”

Players are eager to put their city in a positive light Wednesday.

“It’s been awesome feeling the support from the city,” Pitts said. “All of us take extreme pride in putting the ‘M’ on every day and representing all seven schools as best we can, not just the ones where more guys come from.”