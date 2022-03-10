Alex Bump scores five goals, propels Prior Lake past second seed Cretin-Derham Hall

Right from the jump, it was all Alex Bump.

The Prior Lake senior and Mr. Hockey finalist pumped in five goals — starting with a first-period natural hat trick — and assisted on another, leading his unseeded team to a 6-0 upset of second seed Cretin-Derham Hall in a Class 2A boys’ hockey state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Bump credited linemates Sam Rice and Will Schumacher, and definitely didn’t have five goals on his mind to start.

“Got one, got another,” Bump said. “Had the hat trick in the first period, and then just kept going.”

In the first state tournament for Prior Lake (19-10-0), hockey fans witnessed the exceptional plays Bump’s teammates are treated to regularly.

“That big of a crowd, that’s insane to me for him to come out and feel that comfortable on the ice,” said Schumacher, who had two assists.

Each goal was a different type of jaw-dropping, highlight-worthy play, even Bump’s assist on the power play for a 4-0 lead in the third period on Rice’s goal.

Bump has nine goals in his past two games and 46 this season along with 81 points.

Five goals in a state tournament game puts Bump in good company. Grant Besse scored the first three goals of the game and ended with five for Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the 2012 Class 2A championship game the Red Knights won 5-1 over Hill-Murray.

A Minnesota hockey legend was on hand to witness Bump’s performance: John Mayasich. The Eveleth standout player holds the state tournament record for most goals in a game with seven in 1951 against Minneapolis Southwest. He also has the record for most goals in a period with four, a mark Bump had a shot at with his first-period hat trick.

Mayasich holds the record for most goals scored by an individual in a state tournament, 15 in 1951.

Mayasich congratulated Bump outside the locker room afterward.

“I told him I was lucky to see the game and his performance,” Mayasich said. “What a show. What a talent.

“I kidded him that he was going to bump my records.”

The Raiders (24-4-0) were shut out for the first time all season. Trevor Boschee made 22 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

“It just kind of snowballed,” Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk said. “We played against the best player in the state, and he picked the best day to have the best game. I’ve been watching the state tournament for a long time, and that performance he had today goes down as one of the best.”

Staff writer David La Vaque contributed to this story.