Andover completes its work in regulation this time, knocking off top seed Hill-Murray

Andover showed a veteran’s poise in the program’s first state tournament semifinal. The Huskies upset top seed Hill-Murray 4-2 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center and qualified for the Class 2A boys’ hockey state title game.

Andover’s Gavyn Thoreson, who scored in double overtime to beat Moorhead on Thursday, scored two more goals, including an empty-netter to seal the victory.

No. 5 seed Andover (24-5-1) will face No. 3 seed Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In the first period, Thoreson picked up his team-leading 27th goal of the season. And for the second consecutive tournament game, the Pioneers faced an early deficit.

Caden Sampair evened things up with his sixth goal of the season, this one at 3:14 of the second period.

The Huskies regained a 2-1 lead on Logan Gravink’s goal at 7:38. He has 15 goals this season.

In the waning moments of the second period, Thoreson took off toward the Hill-Murray goal and found teammate Cayden Casey, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, with 20 seconds remaining. Casey’s goal was his 22nd of the season.

Andover’s 3-1 lead did not deter Hill-Murray (24-5-1). Mr. Hockey finalist Dylan Godbout closed the gap with a goal at 2:54 of the third period. Godbout moved his season goal total to 30.

Andover beat Hill-Murray 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 29.

Last season, Hill-Murray qualified for the state tournament but never played a game. The Pioneers were knocked out by a later-discovered COVID-19 exposure.