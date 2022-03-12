Zam Plante scores twice, then Hermantown clamps down to defeat Warroad 3-2 for 1A title

Zam Plante scored a pair of goals, then his team’s defense went to work as the top-seeded Hermantown Hawks defeated second seed Warroad 3-2 to secure the Class 1A boys’ hockey state championship Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. It’s the fourth state title for Hermantown in 18 appearances, first since 2017.

When any goal was scored in the game, both teams found quick answers to tie or take a lead.

Warroad (26-4-1) struck first, with a goal from Garrett Hennum in the first period when from behind the goal line he sneaked the puck between the goaltender and the post with a sharp-angle shot for his fourth goal of the season. But Hermantown (29-2-0) answered 1 minute, 31 seconds later on a wraparound from Dominic Thomas.

The score was tied at 1 after one period when Hermantown top-liner Zam Plante blasted a shot from the circle for the lead only 55 seconds into the middle period. Warroad responded. Griffin Marvin deflected a Carson Pilgrim shot only 1:45 later to tie it up. It was Marvin’s third goal of the season.

Three minutes into the period, the flurry of goals was complete when Plante scored his second of the game — and team-leading 24th goal of the season — when he buried a shot from the slot surrounded by two defenders on a backhanded feed from Kade Kohanski.

Hermantown stifled from there, holding the Warriors to just 10 total shots across the final two periods.