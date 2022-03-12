Andover claims the Class 2A state championship by defeating Maple Grove in double overtime

Andover and Maple Grove knew each other’s boys’ hockey teams so well, Crimson coach Todd Bergland joked the Class 2A state tournament championship game could be “a fantastic 17-overtime game.”

Bergland’s prediction proved half correct.

These championship game newcomers skated fast, checked hard and traded goals throughout Saturday night’s memorable title game. Andover emerged with a 6-5 double overtime victory.

Senior forward Logan Gravink scored at 8:59 of the second overtime period to win the all-important third meeting this season of rising Northwest Suburban Conference powers.

“Lou Nanne talked to the boys after the game that this was the best hockey game he’s seen since 1969,” Andover coach Mark Manney said. “Fortunately we got the bounce and Logan finished it for us.”

A year ago, Maple Grove fell in overtime of the state tournament semifinals by a 6-5 score.

Maple Grove goalie Toby Hopp denied a juicy rebound chance by Hudson Zinda in the first overtime. Hopp stopped Zinda again in overtime, but this time Gravink scored on the rebound.

Andover’s Gavyn Thoreson made the bonus hockey possible. He redirected a puck with 1:50 remaining in regulation, producing a 5-5 tie and continuing his remarkable state tournament run for No. 5 seed Andover (25-5-1). He scored in overtime to beat Moorhead and tallied two goals against Hill-Murray.

Senior forward Chayton Fischer had put No. 3 seed Maple Grove (23-7-1) ahead 5-4 at 10:54 of a wild third period.

Teammate Josh Giuliani finished a hat trick to knot the game at 4-4. Giuliani also lit the lamp three times in the semifinals against Prior Lake.

Earlier in the third period, Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection Cayden Casey scored his second goal for a 4-3 Andover lead.

The third period mirrored the first. Goals went both ways and leads changed hands. The second period ranked as equally compelling thanks to swift skating from both teams.

The game’s second video review, this time whether Maple Grove’s Finn Brink used his hand to put the puck into the Andover net, went the Huskies way.

Not long after, they tied the score 3-3 as rushing defenseman Weston Knox received a pass from Thoreson in the slot and buried the puck.

Five goals in the first period, one scored in the first minute and two in the final minute, made for great drama.

Brink gave Maple Grove a 1-0 lead 12 seconds into the game. He won a battle for position out front of the Andover goal, then used a soft touch to send the puck home.

Giuliani’s second goal produced a two-goal Crimson advantage less than five minutes into the game.

Andover won the first game of their conference series 5-3 on Dec. 16. Maple Grove returned the favor with a 4-1 victory Feb. 12.

The Huskies girls’ program won the Class 2A state title two weeks ago with a dramatic finish in regulation time.