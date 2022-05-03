Longtime boys’ hockey coach Mike Randolph takes over St. Thomas Academy program

“Down there” is still how longtime Duluth East boys’ hockey head coach Mike Randolph refers to the Twin Cities. Even after one season as a St. Thomas Academy associate head coach.

His geographic perception undoubtedly will shift now that Randolph is the Cadets’ head coach. The Mendota Heights all-boys private school announced Randolph’s hiring on Tuesday.

“I don’t think I’ve been this excited in a long time,” said Randolph, who coached at Duluth East for 32 years before resigning in June 2021 amid an investigation. “My phone has been going nuts. It’s humbling.”

With 671 career victories, Randolph ranks third all-time. The two-time state championship coach (1995 and 1998) is already a member of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“We are very excited to have Coach Randolph as our next head coach,” Reed Hornung, school activities and athletic director, said in a news release. “He will bring fantastic experience to our program. I look forward to working with him to build men of character both on and off the ice.”

Randolph replaced Trent Eigner, whose contract wasn’t renewed after three seasons and two Class 2A state tournament appearances.

Two duties top Randolph’s to-do list: hiring a staff of assistant coaches and setting up summer hockey practices.

“I really enjoyed being here last season,” Randolph said. “Ultimately, I wanted to move and coach down there. This program is a great fit, and that’s what makes it exciting.”