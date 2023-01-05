Cretin-Derham Hall narrowly edges past Stillwater

Raiders' senior forward Jake Fisher carries the puck while Stillwater's Kyle Einan press during the first period Thursday night at Highland Arena. Photo by Drew Herron, SportsEngine
Jake Fisher and Chuck Owens each scored a pair of goals to help guide Cretin-Derham Hall to a 7-5 victory over Stillwater Thursday evening at Highland Ice Center.
The Raiders (9-4-0), ranked No. 7 in the Jan. 1 Class 2A coaches’ poll, had to fight back from as many as two down, and rallied with a pair in the third to knock off the red-hot Ponies, winners of six-straight coming in.
With an assist as well, Fisher’s points total reaches 27 for the season with 15 goals to his credit through 13 games.
Ty Tuccitto and Brody Dustin each finished with a goal and an assist for Stillwater (6-2-0).
MN Boys Hockey Hub polls are for entertainment purposes only.