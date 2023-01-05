Cretin-Derham Hall narrowly edges past Stillwater

Jake Fisher and Chuck Owens each scored a pair of goals to help guide Cretin-Derham Hall to a 7-5 victory over Stillwater Thursday evening at Highland Ice Center.

The Raiders (9-4-0), ranked No. 7 in the Jan. 1 Class 2A coaches’ poll, had to fight back from as many as two down, and rallied with a pair in the third to knock off the red-hot Ponies, winners of six-straight coming in.

With an assist as well, Fisher’s points total reaches 27 for the season with 15 goals to his credit through 13 games.

Ty Tuccitto and Brody Dustin each finished with a goal and an assist for Stillwater (6-2-0).