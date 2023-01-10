Mound Westonka embraces offense against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

After Mound Westonka (4-6) watched Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (9-3-1) start the game hot, the home team never looked back once in the lead. White Hawks head coach Mike Curti told his team to play with more energy late in the first period. His players responded appropriately, scoring a flurry of goals late in the first en route to a 7-1 victory.
“It’s always a coach’s cliché, ‘let’s control the pace of the game from the drop of the puck.’ We were on and off with that and in this one they took it to heart,” Curti said.
Senior forward Joseph Pouchnik definitely took that message to heart. He finished his night with a hat trick thanks to consistent build-up play all night. Fellow senior Tyler Thurston chipped in with a couple of assists for what was an efficient night from the White Hawks.
