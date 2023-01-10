Quantcast
Mound Westonka embraces offense against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

By Ethan Olson, SportsEngine, 01/10/23, 7:30AM CST

The White Hawks rode to victory over the Dragons on the back of Joseph Pouchnik, who tallied three goals in the game.


Mound Westonka's Joseph Pouchnick netted a hat trick Tuesday night over visiting Litchfield Dassel-Cokato in a 7-1 Whitehawks win. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

After Mound Westonka (4-6) watched Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (9-3-1) start the game hot, the home team never looked back once in the lead. White Hawks head coach Mike Curti told his team to play with more energy late in the first period. His players responded appropriately, scoring a flurry of goals late in the first en route to a 7-1 victory. 

“It’s always a coach’s cliché, ‘let’s control the pace of the game from the drop of the puck.’ We were on and off with that and in this one they took it to heart,” Curti said.  

Senior forward Joseph Pouchnik definitely took that message to heart. He finished his night with a hat trick thanks to consistent build-up play all night. Fellow senior Tyler Thurston chipped in with a couple of assists for what was an efficient night from the White Hawks.  


“A lot of the good was just the little stuff,” said White Hawks assistant coach Cooper Curti. “I told them that [Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is] a physical team. I think the players listened and that [physicality] changed the game.”  

The visiting Dragons were without top point-getter, senior Calvin Jones for this game as he was dealing with an injury. It ended up being a big loss for the Dragons, who scored 56 goals in 12 games prior to tonight. Jones was also the reigning Top Performer from last week, after recording nine points in two signature Dragons wins.  

But it was the play on the ice from the White Hawks that proved to be the story of the night. After losing most of last year’s offense to graduations and transfers, Mike Curti was happy to see his forwards like Pouchnik shine. 

“At the beginning of the year, we made a point of asking who’s going to step up. And we’ve had a couple guys like Joey (Pouchnik) and Blake Decker who’ve made it their team now,” Mike Curti said. “I think we lost about 90 percent of the scoring from last year … But now these guys can put their own stamp on this team.” 

It was the second period where the White Hawks were especially strong. They scored three goals in a span of three and a half minutes, two of them coming from the Thurston-Pouchnik connection. It was also a fairly clean game penalty-wise, with each team finishing with one a piece. But the physicality still showed from both teams as the game progressed.  

The Dragons managed to get themselves on the board midway through the final period. Senior Jaxon Gustafson got his sixth goal of the season during a scrappy play. But that was all the away team could muster for scoring. Decker added the seventh for the White Hawks shortly after Gustafson’s goal to wrap up the night.  

“These guys have finally found their roles. It’s taken a while, but you get the time to work with them and the lines are really meshing, which is fun to see,” Cooper Curti said.  


Whitehawk goalie Mason Evenson stopped 22 of 23 shots Jan 10 against Litchfield Dassel-Cokato. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

Litchfield Dassel-Cokato's Jaxon Gustafson (14) was the lone scorer for his team Tuesday against a dominant Mound Westonka team. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

