Five-goal second period lifts Orono to victory against Providence Academy

Connor Lang takes a shot for Orono. Lang recorded one goal in the Spartans' 6-3 win over Providence Academy. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Orono was up by a pair of goals with under a minute left in regulation, and junior defenseman Joey Mugaas got the puck along the boards at center ice. Turned slightly away from the opposing net, he lofted the puck on the backhand toward Providence Academy’s empty net. The puck made its way into the net for his second goal of the game.
It was that kind of charmed night for Mugaas, who finished with his first goal of the season and four points.
“We called him Joey Makar today because he looked so good,” said Orono coach Sean Fish, referencing Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. “He was up and down the ice. He was controlling the game. He made the right play 99% of the time. He’s that type of player where he can take over games on the back end. It’s just a matter of being consistent every night.”
Mugaas scored the third of Orono’s five second-period goals, assisted on two others and sealed the victory late as Orono skated to a 6-3 win over Class 1A, Section 2 rival Providence Academy on Tuesday at Plymouth Ice Center.
Lachlan Hoffman (20) fights for the puck near Providence Academy's net. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Trailing by a goal, the Spartans, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A in the latest Let's Play Hockey poll, tied the game 38 seconds into the second period on junior Cayden Effertz’s ninth goal of the season. From there, Orono held three separate two-goal leads in the period. Five different players scored in the second period on 10 shots on goal.
In goal, Spartans senior Brock Peyton made 19 saves, while senior Nate Miest stopped 27 shots for the No. 17-1A Lions.
Orono (12-2) has won both meetings between the Class 1A, Section 2 rivals this season, as they first defeated the Lions 3-1 in the Warroad holiday tournament at the end of December. The Spartans have won four of their past five games, including the two victories over the Lions.
The Lions (7-8), meanwhile, have lost four of their past five games to fall below .500 and are on a season-long three-game losing skid.
Sammy Lewis celebrates the first goal of the game for Providence Academy. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
