Speed kills as Minnetonka skates past Edina for shutout win in top-five showdown

“We’re an in your face kind of team that’s not going to give you an inch of ice,” said junior forward Hagen Burrows. “We’re going to be on you all game, and we’re going to push the pace as much as possible.”

The point was emphasized in Thursday night’s 4-0 home win over Lake Conference rival Edina, a top-five showdown in which speedy Skippers dictated play for three full periods.

The Skippers (14-2-0, 2-1-0) thrived on making the most of their opportunities with their speed and transition, and a three-headed monster that is the line of Burrows, Gavin Garry, and Javon Moore.

Three big, fast players who can break the puck out of the zone, send it up ice, and crash the net in a heartbeat, the line combination accounted for three goals and six points in a signature win over perhaps their biggest rival.

Paired together as sophomores a year ago, Minnetonka has reassembled the line after breaking it apart for a short stretch earlier this season, and the symbiosis is driving the bus for the Skippers.

“They enjoy playing together and they are selfless,” Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “They move the puck well for each other. But they also play a complete game, and they are three of our better penalty killers. Those guys all play a 200-foot game.”

Burrows scored a goal and an assist to push his team-high production to 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists), while Garry is right behind him with as many goals and 25 points.

The chemistry has been working for a while, and not just in Minnetonka blue. In Bantams, in Minnesota Hockey High Performance programs as well as the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, Garry figures he’s been a linemate with Burrows on eight different teams over the past three years.

“When you play with someone long enough, you get a sense of where they are going to be, and you can really play off each other,” Garry said. “We just have a good idea of what each other is going to do.”

Garry scored twice against No. 5-2A Edina (10-4-0, 1-1-0), who never was able to answer to the way Minnetonka dictated the tempo. The Skippers used puck possession to wear down the Hornets, who then had a difficult time sustaining zone time and generating 'Grade A' scoring chances.

Moore, a University of Minnesota commit and offensive wizard who can haul in any errant pass sent his way and turn it into a scoring chance, has seen his scoring production dip amid a mix of poor luck and a heavy dose of attention given to him by other teams. Last year’s leading scorer is tied for fourth on the team with six goals and 18 points through 16 games.

Still, after heaping praise on Moore and his exceptional skill set, Burrows can appreciate the way the three skaters fit together and complement each other.

Then, he saved his kindest words for Garry, the glue that holds the line together.

“He’s the best two-way forward in the state,” Burrows says of Garry. “He takes a lot of pride in his defense, and that really translates to offensive opportunity for me and Javon.”