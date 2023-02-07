Mahtomedi streaks past Two Rivers

Mahtomedi's Jimmy Egan (21) carries the puck into the neutral zone to help with a win over Two Rivers. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
An experienced Mahtomedi lineup wasted no time getting to work in Tuesday’s late season matchup at Metro East Conference rival Two Rivers.
It took just three minutes and 30 seconds for the experienced Zephyrs’ offense to surge ahead 3-0. David Wolsfeld scored just 40 seconds into the game, with Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson finding the net minutes later. Nelson scored twice more in the third period, and Drage added another score in the last 17 minutes to wrap up the dominant 6-0 victory.
“We wanted to just get shots on net and then go from there,” said Drage. “And we got the bounces and we got the goals, so that was good.”
The Warriors' Fostin Woolsey (13) wrestles for the puck against a tough Mahtomedi team. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
Two Rivers' Preston Gamer (6) takes a flying leap through the air as Mahtomedi's Sam Harris (6) pokes the puck away. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
