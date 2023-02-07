Mahtomedi streaks past Two Rivers

The dominant performance came against a Two Rivers (15-6-1, 5-3-0) team which is otherwise having a successful season. The Warriors, ranked just outside the top 10 in the Class 1A coaches' poll, marked another challenge on a difficult Mahtomedi regular season schedule.

Among the top-10 teams in Class 1A the Zephyrs (13-8-0, 6-3-0) have played this winter are Northfield, East Grand Forks, Warroad, and Hermantown. They recently dropped 4 consecutive games against Class 2A opponents Hill-Murray (twice), St. Thomas Academy, and Class 1A power Hermantown.

The tough schedule is by design, and the No. 4-1A Zephyrs hope it will help in a few weeks when tournament season begins.

“All these hard opponents are just pushing us and getting us better and making us learn every day,” Drage said.

Many of the players on this year’s varsity roster were on the ice last year as Mahtomedi won a Class 1A, Section 4 title and earned a third place finish at the state tournament. Only seven seniors graduated last spring, including standout goaltender Ben Dardis.

Head coach Jeff Poeschl said this year’s team has a different strength, which now lies with the experience and depth of the team’s lines. With so many players back after experiencing a taste of success at the Xcel Energy Center, the Zephyrs are ready for the fast arriving tournament season.

“It was great to win third place last year, but these guys are hungry and they want something more,” Poeschl said. “So having had that experience really gives them that hunger to get back and do what they need to do to give themselves a chance.”