Gentry Academy efficient, timely in win against Chanhassen

Betzold was the one who first got the Stars on the board with a much-needed goal after Chanhassen scored first and looked like it was taking all the momentum. That left the game at 1-1 after two periods. Gentry Academy coach Joe Cullen had some words for his team at the break.

“He just told us to keep it going and that we can hang in with any team,” Betzold said. “It definitely inspired us going back out there.”

In that final period, the Stars certainly clawed their way back into the game. The hard work in their defensive zone proved to be just the trick that the Stars needed to counter and find some breakaways.

That’s how the Stars took the lead, and it was Betzold who grabbed his second. He scored his sixteenth goal of the season to put his team up. But it was the defensive work just before by fellow junior Eli Bailey that caused that space to open up.

“I love playing with Reese Shaw and Eli Bailey, I give them tons of credit for the goals,” Betzold said. “For the first one, if Eli wasn’t working hard down low, (the goal) would’ve never happened and the other was just a great pass by Reece. I’m so happy for these guys.”

It was that tough work in the defensive zone that put the Stars on top tonight, and Gentry Academy’s senior goaltender Anthony Zolezzi was another massive part. Chanhassen found space to shoot all night, but only once was Zolezzi beaten. His 37 saves included multiple one-on-one stops that kept his team in the game in a major way.

“He’s one heck of a goalie, it’s hard to score on him,” Betzold said. “He’s helped us all season, and I don’t think we would be where we were today without him.”

It was a combination of solo performances for Gentry Academy (14-8-0) that pushed them over the edge Thursday night. But it was a major game from Zolezzi and it kept the game tied just long enough for his team to strike late for what was an electric 3-1 win for the Stars.

As the regular season winds down for these two teams, they look to close out the season strong before the playoffs which are just around the corner. After hosting tonight, Chanhassen (19-3-0) travels to Orono for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Meanwhile, Gentry goes back home to face Hudson on Friday, trying to make it three wins in a row.