Gentry Academy efficient, timely in win against Chanhassen

The non-conference showdown between Chanhassen and Gentry Academy proved to be a back-and-forth contest on Thursday night at Victoria Recreation Center—a much different story than the first time these two teams met this year.
After the Stars took a 6-1 loss to the Storm back in December, they came back tonight with real fight. Despite being on the wrong end of a lopsided 38-13 shots total, Gentry Academy found a way to win thanks to two quickfire goals in the final two minutes.
Sophomore forward Ryder Betzold opened the scoring for the Stars (14-8-0) in the second period just 23 seconds after the Storm (19-3-0) took the lead on a power play goal by Tyler Smith. It took a while for both teams to find a groove, but once they did late in the second, the game completely opened up. Junior Eli Bailey recorded a goal and an assist late in the third period on the Stars' two late goals.
Gentry Academy senior goaltender Anthony Zolezzi also had himself a game. His massive 37-save night kept his team in it all night long, allowing it was the Stars’ offense to shined, all the way to the 3-1 win.
