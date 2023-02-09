Quantcast
Gentry Academy efficient, timely in win against Chanhassen

By Ethan Olson, SportsEngine, 02/09/23, 3:00PM CST

Despite being severely outshot, the Stars made their scoring chances count while goalie Anthony Zolezzi shined in net.

Gentry Academy goaltender Anthony Zolezzi (50) makes a save in the second period. Zolezzi's 37 saves helped the Stars to a 3-1 upset over No. 4-2A Chanhassen. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

Going into Thursday night’s matchup, Gentry Academy was focused on redeeming itself after its last time out against Chanhassen—a 6-1 loss back in December.

After what was a gritty defensive battle for most of the first two periods on Thursday night, the game exploded at the end of the second. A goal for each team within 23 seconds left the score at 1-1 after two periods before the Stars came out of nowhere with two goals in the final 1:33 of the game. The last-ditch attacking gave the Stars a 3-1 win, despite losing the shots on goal battle 38-13.

“It was crazy, and it was obviously a good win for the boys after losing 6-1 to (Chanhassen),” sophomore forward Ryder Betzold said. “You saw, I was filled with emotions at the end and it’s a huge win for us.”


Photo Gallery: Gentry Academy vs. Chanhassen

Betzold was the one who first got the Stars on the board with a much-needed goal after Chanhassen scored first and looked like it was taking all the momentum. That left the game at 1-1 after two periods. Gentry Academy coach Joe Cullen had some words for his team at the break.

“He just told us to keep it going and that we can hang in with any team,” Betzold said. “It definitely inspired us going back out there.”

In that final period, the Stars certainly clawed their way back into the game. The hard work in their defensive zone proved to be just the trick that the Stars needed to counter and find some breakaways.

That’s how the Stars took the lead, and it was Betzold who grabbed his second. He scored his sixteenth goal of the season to put his team up. But it was the defensive work just before by fellow junior Eli Bailey that caused that space to open up.

“I love playing with Reese Shaw and Eli Bailey, I give them tons of credit for the goals,” Betzold said. “For the first one, if Eli wasn’t working hard down low, (the goal) would’ve never happened and the other was just a great pass by Reece. I’m so happy for these guys.”

It was that tough work in the defensive zone that put the Stars on top tonight, and Gentry Academy’s senior goaltender Anthony Zolezzi was another massive part. Chanhassen found space to shoot all night, but only once was Zolezzi beaten. His 37 saves included multiple one-on-one stops that kept his team in the game in a major way.

“He’s one heck of a goalie, it’s hard to score on him,” Betzold said. “He’s helped us all season, and I don’t think we would be where we were today without him.”

It was a combination of solo performances for Gentry Academy (14-8-0) that pushed them over the edge Thursday night. But it was a major game from Zolezzi and it kept the game tied just long enough for his team to strike late for what was an electric 3-1 win for the Stars.

As the regular season winds down for these two teams, they look to close out the season strong before the playoffs which are just around the corner. After hosting tonight, Chanhassen (19-3-0) travels to Orono for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Meanwhile, Gentry goes back home to face Hudson on Friday, trying to make it three wins in a row.

Gentry Academy's Ryder Betzold (11) celebrates with his team. Betzold's second period goal came 23 seconds after Chanhassen took a 1-0 lead. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

First report

The non-conference showdown between Chanhassen and Gentry Academy proved to be a back-and-forth contest on Thursday night at Victoria Recreation Center—a much different story than the first time these two teams met this year.

After the Stars took a 6-1 loss to the Storm back in December, they came back tonight with real fight. Despite being on the wrong end of a lopsided 38-13 shots total, Gentry Academy found a way to win thanks to two quickfire goals in the final two minutes.

Sophomore forward Ryder Betzold opened the scoring for the Stars (14-8-0) in the second period just 23 seconds after the Storm (19-3-0) took the lead on a power play goal by Tyler Smith. It took a while for both teams to find a groove, but once they did late in the second, the game completely opened up. Junior Eli Bailey recorded a goal and an assist late in the third period on the Stars' two late goals.

Gentry Academy senior goaltender Anthony Zolezzi also had himself a game. His massive 37-save night kept his team in it all night long, allowing it was the Stars’ offense to shined, all the way to the 3-1 win.

Tyler Smith (16) scored Chanhassen's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Gentry Academy on Thursday night. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

