Quantcast
skip navigation

Current Section

Power-play goal sends Eden Prairie to state over Holy Family

03/01/2017, 5:45pm CST
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune

The Eagles are headed back to state after a 4-3 thriller at Mariucci Arena


Nicky Leivermann (4) celebrated after scoring the go ahead goal in the third period. Eden Prairie beat Holy Family 4-3. (Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune)

First Report

Top-ranked and No. 1 seed Eden Prairie (21-4-2) edged No. 4-ranked Holy Family (22-5-1) for a 4-3 victory in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship games played Wednesday at Mariucci Arena.

Nick Leivermann scored the game-winning goal on the power play for the Eagles.

The Eagles, defending Section 2 champions, ran their winning streak to 15 games.


Photo gallery: Eden Praire 4, Holy Family 3

Spotlight Game Coverage

View All |

Most Popular

View All |

Tag(s): Home  Hub Exclusives  Featured News  Star Tribune  Eden Prairie  Holy Family 