Power-play goal sends Eden Prairie to state over Holy Family

Top-ranked and No. 1 seed Eden Prairie (21-4-2) edged No. 4-ranked Holy Family (22-5-1) for a 4-3 victory in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship games played Wednesday at Mariucci Arena.

Nick Leivermann scored the game-winning goal on the power play for the Eagles.

The Eagles, defending Section 2 champions, ran their winning streak to 15 games.