Power-play goal sends Eden Prairie to state over Holy Family

Nicky Leivermann (4) celebrated after scoring the go ahead goal in the third period. Eden Prairie beat Holy Family 4-3. (Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune)
Top-ranked and No. 1 seed Eden Prairie (21-4-2) edged No. 4-ranked Holy Family (22-5-1) for a 4-3 victory in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship games played Wednesday at Mariucci Arena.
Nick Leivermann scored the game-winning goal on the power play for the Eagles.
The Eagles, defending Section 2 champions, ran their winning streak to 15 games.
Tag(s): Home Hub Exclusives Featured News Star Tribune Eden Prairie Holy Family