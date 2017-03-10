Grand Rapids knocks off No. 1 Eden Prairie 3-2

Grand Rapids’ 3-2 upset of top-ranked Eden Prairie started with goaltending and scoring from unexpected places.
Zach Stejskal stopped 47 shots while teammates Keaghan Graeber and Connor Stefan made huge plays on the offensive end. The efforts added up to a stirring victory in Friday’s Class 2A semifinal and a date with Moorhead at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first all-northern Minnesota title game since 2007.
“That’s a great hockey team we beat tonight,” Grand Rapids coach Trent Klatt said. “We needed additional scoring and boy, did we get it.”
Graeber scored a goal in the second period and made things happen in the third. He lost his feet, yet slid the puck toward Stefan to bury for the lead at 7:56. No. 5 seed Grand Rapids (22-8-1) held off No. 1 seed Eden Prairie (22-5-2) the rest of the way.
Not without drama, however.
Defenseman John Stampohar, credited for a first-period goal after his shot deflected off the stick of Eden Prairie’s Casey Mittelstadt and past goalie Nick Wienceck, got called for a penalty with 1:40 left in the game.
“I knew at the 10-minute mark they weren’t going to call another penalty,” Klatt said. “I guess I was wrong.”
Eden Prairie trailed in the third period of all three previous postseason games and kept faith in another comeback.
“We had a couple more chances but we missed the net on one,” Eagles coach Lee Smith said. “About the only thing you can regret is a lot of pucks missed the net.”
The loss means Mittelstadt, a future first round NHL draft pick, and 10 senior teammates fell two victories short of their state championship dream. Wayzata defeated the Eagles in the title game last March.
This year, after the Eagles defeated Grand Rapids in the semifinals last year, the rematch went to the Thunderhawks.
“The people who were on that team definitely had a little extra drive,” Graeber said of Friday’s redemptive victory.
