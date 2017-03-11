Hermantown scores in 2nd overtime, and this time it counts, to win 1A championship

Dylan Samberg scored with 19.4 seconds left in double overtime as No. 1-seeded Hermantown outlasted unseeded Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center to avoid one of the biggest upsets in state Class 1A tournament history.

The Hawks (29-1-1), ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season, won their second consecutive title and the third in program history.

Samberg, a senior defenseman and Mr. Hockey finalist, scored the winning goal to spark a second wild championship celebration for the Hawks in a matter of minutes.

An apparent goal by Tyler Watkins with 5:16 left in the second overtime was disallowed after video review. It was ruled Hermantown’s Ryan Sandelin had made contact with Moose goalie Tyler Klatt in the crease area before Watkins’ shot went in the net. Hermantown players, who had celebrated wildly after the apparent goal, throwing their gloves, sticks and helmets in the air, had to find and put on their gear after the ruling.

The overtime game was the third of the tournament for the Hawks and marked just the fifth time a Class 1A championship game had gone to overtime, dating back to the two-class split in 1992. Hermantown had played in two of the previous four, in 2011 and 2015, losing both.

The Hawks trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, The Moose's Nick Zwack scored his fourth goal of the tournament 26 seconds into the third period to put Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake (23-7-1) ahead 3-1.

The Hawks clawed back on third-period goals 2:09 apart from Jesse Jacques and Tyler Watkins. The goal by Watkins, off a centering feed from Ryan Sandelin, tied the score at 3 with 5:35 left in regulation.

After a scoreless first period in which Hermantown outshot the Moose 15-1, Casey Chiodo and Ward scored 61 seconds apart to put them ahead 2-0. Ward’s goal came on a breakaway, as he deked then wheeled around a diving Hermantown goaltender Cade McEwen.

Check back later for more on the game.