1A shocker: Alexandria knocks out defending champion Hermantown

Burly senior defenseman Jack Powell scored three goals and added an assist as No. 4 seed Alexandria stunned No. 1 seed and two-time defending champion Hermantown 6-1 on Friday in a Class 1A semifinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The loss snapped Hermantown’s streak of eight consecutive title game appearances and 48-game unbeaten run against Class 1A teams.

Powell scored his second goal 2:05 into the second period to put Alexandria (19-0-1) ahead 3-1. Junior Ben Jenson added a goal 7 minutes later to make it 4-1. Powell added an empty net goal with 2:28 left to make it 5-1.

Evan Lattimer scored into an empty net with 53 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Alexandria’s Caleb strong scored the only goal of the second period to take a 2-1 lead when he took a backhand feed from defenseman Powell and shoveled a shot over Hermantown goaltender Cole Manahan’s outstretched leg with 2:38 left.

Hermantown (21-7-2) controlled play for long stretches of the second period, unloading 17 shots on Alexandria goaltender Jackson Boline. The Cardinals had five shots in the second.

Hermantown’s Brady Baker opened the scoring midway through the first period with a shot through a screen from the top of the circles. Alexandria tied it at 1 less than 3 minutes later on a power-play goal by Powell.

Alexandria outshot Hermantown 7-5 in the first.

The Hawks’ last loss to a Class 1A team was a 5-4 overtime setback against East Grand Forks in the 2015 state championship game.

