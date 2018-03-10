Login
Class 1A championship: Alexandria and Orono tied at 1 after first period
By
DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
,
03/10/18, 1:00AM CST
Noon, Xcel Energy Center
Home
Alexandria
Orono
Class A
