Edina's Sammy Walker named Mr. Hockey

Edina senior forward Sammy Walker won the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award, presented to the state's top senior skater.

The 34th annual award was presented Sunday afternoon at St. Paul RiverCentre. Walker is the first Edina recipient.

Previously named the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, Walker was the Hornets' catalyst this season. He finished with 35 goals and 44 assists. He is committed to play at Minnesota.

The other Mr. Hockey finalists were Ben Almquist (Holy Family), George Grannis (Duluth Marshall), Demetrios Koumontzis (Edina), Luke LaMaster (Duluth East), Luke Loheit (Minnetonka), Lucas McGregor (Centennial), Carter Randklev (Moorhead), Colin Schmidt (Wayzata) and Garrett Worth (Duluth East).

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of NHL scouts, junior scouts and coaches and college coaches.

St. Thomas Academy's Atticus Kelly won the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state’s top senior goaltender. The other finalist was Rosemount's Ben Garrity.

Both awards are presented annually by the Minnesota Minute Men.